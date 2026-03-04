Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $5.42 Million Stock Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,472 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,454,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $130,473,000 after purchasing an additional 148,442 shares in the last quarter. Manske Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $458,000. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its stake in shares of Target by 10.3% in the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 2,616 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Target by 41.1% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Target by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and margin improvement helped lift sentiment — adjusted EPS of $2.44 topped consensus and management highlighted margin gains even with softer sales. PR Newswire: Q4 Results

Q4 earnings beat and margin improvement helped lift sentiment — adjusted EPS of $2.44 topped consensus and management highlighted margin gains even with softer sales. Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY2026 EPS guidance to $7.50–$8.50 (above consensus) — a signal investors see as evidence of a credible path back to growth. PR Newswire: Guidance

Management raised FY2026 EPS guidance to $7.50–$8.50 (above consensus) — a signal investors see as evidence of a credible path back to growth. Positive Sentiment: Company unveiled a $2 billion incremental investment plan for 2026 (?$1B capex, $1B ops) to refresh stores, boost payroll/training, upgrade assortment and accelerate tech/AI — concrete spending that supports the growth story. PR Newswire: Strategic Plan

Company unveiled a $2 billion incremental investment plan for 2026 (?$1B capex, $1B ops) to refresh stores, boost payroll/training, upgrade assortment and accelerate tech/AI — concrete spending that supports the growth story. Positive Sentiment: Digital momentum and AI personalization initiatives (plus same?day delivery expansion) were highlighted as an “inflection point” for e?commerce and customer relevance — a strategic plus if execution follows. PYMNTS: AI & Personalization

Digital momentum and AI personalization initiatives (plus same?day delivery expansion) were highlighted as an “inflection point” for e?commerce and customer relevance — a strategic plus if execution follows. Neutral Sentiment: New CEO messaging—Fiddelke is publicly focused on growth and repositioning Target toward “busy families”—gives clarity on strategy but depends on execution risk and time to show results. Investopedia: CEO Focus

New CEO messaging—Fiddelke is publicly focused on growth and repositioning Target toward “busy families”—gives clarity on strategy but depends on execution risk and time to show results. Negative Sentiment: Top?line weakness persists — Q4 revenue was slightly below estimates and full?year sales have declined year?over?year, extending a multi?year sales stagnation that the company must reverse. PR Newswire: Revenue Trend

Top?line weakness persists — Q4 revenue was slightly below estimates and full?year sales have declined year?over?year, extending a multi?year sales stagnation that the company must reverse. Negative Sentiment: Near?term guide disappointment — Q1 2026 EPS guidance landed well below Street expectations, which could mean volatility if investors focus on shorter?term comps. PR Newswire: Q1 Guidance

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Target from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Truist Financial set a $121.00 price target on Target in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.59.

Shares of TGT opened at $120.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.97. Target Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.44 and a 52 week high of $122.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.91.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.28. Target had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.58%.The company had revenue of $30.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.34%.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

