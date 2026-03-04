Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Purchases Shares of 2,001 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,650,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,506,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,745 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,526,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,951 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,499,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,852 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,457,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,368,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 135.5% in the second quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,218,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $502,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock opened at $353.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $340.04 and its 200 day moving average is $300.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $390.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Argus raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: ASML’s advance in High-NA EUV lithography strengthens the long-term capacity and technology roadmap for leaders like TSMC — a structural tailwind for advanced-node demand. Read More.

ASML’s advance in High-NA EUV lithography strengthens the long-term capacity and technology roadmap for leaders like TSMC — a structural tailwind for advanced-node demand. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Weekly market commentary picked integrated circuit foundries (the sector TSMC sits in) as a focus for the week, reflecting ongoing investor interest but not new company-specific catalysts. Read More.

Weekly market commentary picked integrated circuit foundries (the sector TSMC sits in) as a focus for the week, reflecting ongoing investor interest but not new company-specific catalysts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Headline-driven risk-off: escalating Iran-related headlines accelerated a tech selloff and drove flows out of cyclical and high-valuation names, pressuring TSMC. Read More.

Headline-driven risk-off: escalating Iran-related headlines accelerated a tech selloff and drove flows out of cyclical and high-valuation names, pressuring TSMC. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Institutional repositioning: several large fund holders trimmed TSMC exposure in recent filings, a dynamic cited in market write-ups as amplifying the stock’s decline. That institutional selling raises near-term supply in the market. Read More.

Institutional repositioning: several large fund holders trimmed TSMC exposure in recent filings, a dynamic cited in market write-ups as amplifying the stock’s decline. That institutional selling raises near-term supply in the market. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Profit-taking and sector spillover: analysts and market trackers note the move looks like profit-taking after a strong AI-driven run; semiconductor bellwethers’ post-earnings volatility can spill over to suppliers such as TSMC. Read More.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.