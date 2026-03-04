Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Cars.com Inc. $CARS

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,952 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Cars.com worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cars.com by 122.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 16,347 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 242,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 39,561 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 108.5% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 103,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 53,687 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com Price Performance

CARS opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.19 million, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $13.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $183.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.44 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cars.com from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Cars.com from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CARS

Insider Buying and Selling at Cars.com

In other news, CFO Sonia Jain sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $153,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 243,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,984.90. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cars.com operates as a leading online automotive marketplace in the United States, connecting car shoppers with new and used vehicle listings from dealerships and private sellers. The platform enables consumers to research makes and models, compare prices, read expert and user reviews, and access tools such as TrueCost to estimate ownership expenses over time. Through its website and mobile applications, Cars.com aims to simplify the car-buying process by aggregating detailed vehicle data, payment calculators, and dealership ratings into a single user-friendly experience.

On the dealer side, Cars.com provides a suite of marketing and lead-generation services designed to help automotive retailers reach potential buyers and manage their online presence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.