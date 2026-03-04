NZS Capital LLC Has $180.11 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

NZS Capital LLC decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 512,744 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,095 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems comprises approximately 5.5% of NZS Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. NZS Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of Cadence Design Systems worth $180,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $300.63 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $376.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cadence Design Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 27,805 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.57, for a total transaction of $8,857,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,286,201.49. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Scannell sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.43, for a total value of $1,863,470.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 20,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,897,557.03. The trade was a 21.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,475 shares of company stock valued at $18,192,846. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.