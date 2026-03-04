Judd Dayton Purchases 4,600 Shares of Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Stock

Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) Director Judd Dayton purchased 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $21,068.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 51,762 shares in the company, valued at $237,069.96. This represents a 9.75% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Judd Dayton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 2nd, Judd Dayton acquired 10,500 shares of Lifevantage stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $47,565.00.
- On Friday, February 27th, Judd Dayton bought 18,097 shares of Lifevantage stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $83,789.11.
Lifevantage Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80. Lifevantage Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64.
Lifevantage Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Lifevantage’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LFVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lifevantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Loop Capital set a $5.00 price objective on Lifevantage in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lifevantage in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lifevantage in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lifevantage by 5.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Lifevantage by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Lifevantage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lifevantage by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lifevantage by 870.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.32% of the company’s stock.
Lifevantage Company Profile
LifeVantage Corporation is a publicly traded company that develops, markets and distributes nutritional supplements, skincare products and weight-management solutions through a direct-selling business model. The company’s flagship offering, Protandim®, is formulated to activate the Nrf2 pathway, which is associated with cellular defense processes. LifeVantage also markets the PhysIQ® line for metabolism and body composition support and the TrueScience® skincare regimen, targeting a range of health and wellness needs.
Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Sandy, Utah, LifeVantage combines research in nutrigenomics with a network of independent distributors to bring its products to market.
