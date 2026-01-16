KeyCorp Weighs in on Materion’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Materion in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $6.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.25. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Materion’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Materion’s FY2027 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $444.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.43 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 1.12%.The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Materion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.300-5.700 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Materion in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Materion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Materion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTRN

Materion Price Performance

MTRN opened at $149.48 on Friday. Materion has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $151.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.53. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Materion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.95%.

Insider Transactions at Materion

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $97,830.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,874.48. This represents a 7.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Materion by 1,607.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Materion by 182.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Materion by 2,685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Materion

(Get Free Report)

Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) is a global supplier of advanced materials and precision-engineered solutions. The company develops and manufactures high-performance alloys, engineered clad and composite materials, precision thin film products, and advanced optical and electronic materials. Materion’s offerings address critical performance requirements for industries where material properties such as strength, wear resistance, conductivity and optical clarity are paramount.

Materion’s core businesses include beryllium and beryllium composites for aerospace and defense platforms, nickel- and copper-based specialty alloys for industrial and medical applications, optical coatings and substrates for scientific instrumentation, and electronic materials used in semiconductor production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.