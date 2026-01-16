Analysts Set Rotork plc (LON:ROR) PT at GBX 397

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 397.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROR. Panmure Gordon boosted their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 360 to GBX 370 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 390 to GBX 420 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th.

Shares of LON:ROR opened at GBX 346.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Rotork has a 12-month low of GBX 266.80 and a 12-month high of GBX 357. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 332.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 335.07. The company has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Rotork declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Rotork is a market-leading global provider of mission-critical intelligent flow control solutions for oil & gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process and industrial applications. We help customers around the world to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, minimise their environmental impact and assure safety. Rotork employs about 3,200 people, has manufacturing facilities in more than 17 locations and serves 170 countries through a global service network. Its shares have a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: ROR) and are a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

