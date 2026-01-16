Zacks Research Lifts Earnings Estimates for Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report released on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $13.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.00. The consensus estimate for Curtiss-Wright’s current full-year earnings is $12.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.19 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.24 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $4.78 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial set a $603.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $587.00 to $584.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $607.00 to $661.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $659.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.95. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $266.88 and a one year high of $662.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $531.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 13.78%.The firm had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,731,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,537,000. Munro Partners acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $78,000,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 388,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,468,000 after acquiring an additional 122,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at $62,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John C. Watts sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,800. This trade represents a 8.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 513 shares of company stock worth $302,586. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 7.82%.

Key Stories Impacting Curtiss-Wright

Here are the key news stories impacting Curtiss-Wright this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised a slate of quarterly and annual EPS forecasts for Curtiss?Wright, including Q4 2027 to $4.78 (from $4.66), Q3 2027 to $3.99 (from $3.92), Q2 2027 to $3.80 (from $3.72), Q1 2027 to $3.23 (from $3.22). They also lifted Q4 2026 to $4.19 (from $4.09) and Q3 2026 to $3.68 (from $3.64). These upward revisions point to stronger margin or revenue expectations for upcoming quarters.

Zacks boosted full?year outlooks: FY2025 to $13.09 (from $13.00), FY2026 to $14.24 (from $14.11) and FY2027 to $15.80 (from $15.52). Higher multi?year EPS assumptions support a higher valuation multiple and are a likely reason investors are buying the stock. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also highlighted Curtiss?Wright’s track record of earnings beats, arguing the company has the mix of factors that could produce another upside surprise — a narrative that tends to attract momentum buyers and analyst attention. Will Curtiss?Wright (CW) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

