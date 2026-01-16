Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of AMG Q1 Earnings

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $6.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.40. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $22.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $6.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $8.98 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $27.94 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $7.01 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $7.97 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $9.93 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $32.27 EPS.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.22. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

NYSE AMG opened at $321.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.40. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $139.22 and a twelve month high of $325.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,779,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 3,811.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 311,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,271,000 after acquiring an additional 303,423 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at about $70,356,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 97.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 350,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,501,000 after buying an additional 172,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 151.5% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 253,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,546,000 after buying an additional 152,982 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.24%.

Affiliated Managers Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Affiliated Managers Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target sharply to $495 and reiterated a buy view, implying roughly 54% upside from current levels — a clear bullish catalyst that likely pushed investor demand. TD Cowen price-target raise TD Cowen forecast article

TD Cowen raised its price target sharply to $495 and reiterated a buy view, implying roughly 54% upside from current levels — a clear bullish catalyst that likely pushed investor demand. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage aggregated to a “Moderate Buy” consensus in recent notes, increasing conviction among investors and supporting the stock’s rally. Brokerage consensus

Brokerage coverage aggregated to a “Moderate Buy” consensus in recent notes, increasing conviction among investors and supporting the stock’s rally. Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary (Seeking Alpha) highlighted attractive income from AMG-related baby bonds and a recent performance uptick, with some investors increasing exposure — a retail/analyst narrative that can amplify buying. Seeking Alpha article

Investor commentary (Seeking Alpha) highlighted attractive income from AMG-related baby bonds and a recent performance uptick, with some investors increasing exposure — a retail/analyst narrative that can amplify buying. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research issued a series of small upward EPS revisions across quarters and fiscal years (FY2026 to FY2027 and individual quarters), nudging estimates slightly higher but retaining a “Hold” rating — supportive for fundamentals but not a strong directional trigger by itself.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc (NYSE: AMG) is a global asset management holding company that partners with boutique investment firms. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, AMG invests in and collaborates with independent investment managers to foster growth while preserving their entrepreneurial culture. Through equity stakes and strategic support, the company aims to enhance its affiliates’ distribution capabilities, operational infrastructure and access to capital.

The company’s core business activities include providing capital solutions, distribution services and operational support to affiliated investment firms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.