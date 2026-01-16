HC Wainwright Has Strong Estimate for IN8bio FY2025 Earnings

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for IN8bio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.66) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($5.71). The consensus estimate for IN8bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IN8bio’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2029 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get IN8bio alerts:

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.35.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INAB. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of IN8bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised IN8bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $4.00 price target on IN8bio in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IN8bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INAB

IN8bio Stock Performance

INAB stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08. IN8bio has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $12.53.

Institutional Trading of IN8bio

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter worth $107,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IN8bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More IN8bio News

Here are the key news stories impacting IN8bio this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright substantially raised near?term quarterly and FY estimates — cutting Q1–Q4 2025/2026 per?share loss forecasts from roughly ($1.20) to the ($0.21)–($0.33) range and lifting FY2026 from ($5.71) to ($1.09), signaling materially smaller expected losses in the coming year. HC Wainwright research note

HC Wainwright substantially raised near?term quarterly and FY estimates — cutting Q1–Q4 2025/2026 per?share loss forecasts from roughly ($1.20) to the ($0.21)–($0.33) range and lifting FY2026 from ($5.71) to ($1.09), signaling materially smaller expected losses in the coming year. Positive Sentiment: The firm also pushed out a path to profitability: HC Wainwright models positive EPS by FY2029 ($0.25) and stronger gains in FY2030 ($0.62), which provides a clearer long?term upside scenario for INAB if clinical and commercial execution follow the plan. HC Wainwright research note

The firm also pushed out a path to profitability: HC Wainwright models positive EPS by FY2029 ($0.25) and stronger gains in FY2030 ($0.62), which provides a clearer long?term upside scenario for INAB if clinical and commercial execution follow the plan. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the upgrades, HC Wainwright’s forecasts still expect a FY2026 loss (~($1.09)) and the consensus full?year estimate remains negative (~($0.56)), reflecting ongoing execution, clinical and funding risks typical for small biotech. The company’s market cap is very small, so analyst shifts can cause large share moves but also maintain high volatility.

About IN8bio

(Get Free Report)

IN8bio, Inc (NASDAQ: INAB) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and neurodegenerative disorders. The company leverages insights into the body’s innate and adaptive immune systems to engineer cell-based products designed to target solid tumors, brain injuries and cognitive decline.

IN8bio’s pipeline is built on two proprietary platforms. The ENACT™ platform centers on allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies aimed at solid tumors, with lead candidates advancing through early-stage clinical trials in glioblastoma and other oncology indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.