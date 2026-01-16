Zacks Research Has Optimistic View of FormFactor Q2 Earnings

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of FormFactor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Zacks Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for FormFactor’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FormFactor’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

FORM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Northland Securities set a $44.00 price objective on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded FormFactor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.88.

FormFactor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $75.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.25. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $78.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in FormFactor by 282.0% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in FormFactor by 84.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 547.8% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 18.4% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,006.45. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 39,606 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $2,574,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 485,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,589,675. This trade represents a 7.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 73,466 shares of company stock valued at $4,683,377 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FormFactor News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting FormFactor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple near?term EPS estimates for FORM (Q2 2026/Q3 2026/Q1 2027/Q2 2027) and bumped its FY2026 forecast to $0.95 while upgrading the stock to “Strong?Buy” — that upgrade plus higher estimates likely drove buying as investors price in stronger profitability. Zacks Research Note

Zacks Research raised multiple near?term EPS estimates for FORM (Q2 2026/Q3 2026/Q1 2027/Q2 2027) and bumped its FY2026 forecast to $0.95 while upgrading the stock to “Strong?Buy” — that upgrade plus higher estimates likely drove buying as investors price in stronger profitability. Neutral Sentiment: FormFactor announced its fiscal Q4 2025 earnings release and live webcast for Feb. 4, 2026 — the scheduled results provide a near?term catalyst and a date for investors to reassess guidance and execution. Earnings Release / Webcast

FormFactor announced its fiscal Q4 2025 earnings release and live webcast for Feb. 4, 2026 — the scheduled results provide a near?term catalyst and a date for investors to reassess guidance and execution. Neutral Sentiment: Wider coverage and headlines asking “Why is FORM stock soaring today?” have amplified attention and trading volume; media narratives can sustain momentum but don’t replace fundamentals. MSN Coverage

Wider coverage and headlines asking “Why is FORM stock soaring today?” have amplified attention and trading volume; media narratives can sustain momentum but don’t replace fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: CEO Mike Slessor sold 13,088 shares at an average price of $76.81 (filed with the SEC). While insider sales can be routine (and he still holds a large position), multiple recent sales by executives may worry some investors about near?term insider conviction. SEC Form 4

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor’s product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

