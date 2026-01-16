iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Stake Reduced by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,289 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 6.6% of Peoples Bank OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $123.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $126.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.