A. O. Smith Corporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th.

A. O. Smith has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 31 years. A. O. Smith has a dividend payout ratio of 34.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect A. O. Smith to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $72.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $77.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.42.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $942.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.850 EPS. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a leading manufacturer of water heating and water treatment products for residential and commercial applications. Since its founding in 1874, the company has built a reputation for producing reliable, energy-efficient water heaters, boilers and pressure vessels. Its product portfolio encompasses gas, electric, condensing and tankless water heaters, as well as specialty boilers designed to meet a variety of building and industrial needs.

The company operates through two primary segments: North America and Asia.

