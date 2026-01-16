OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Makes New $2.54 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balefire LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $691,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.9%

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $265.51 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $267.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.05. The company has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

