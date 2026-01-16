OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Purchases New Stake in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,698 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 11.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.3% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pines Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $262.26 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $232.67 and a one year high of $329.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 16.09%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie increased their target price on Autodesk from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.97.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADSK

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.