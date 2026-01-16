Brokerages Set QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Target Price at $191.56

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.9474.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Susquehanna set a $210.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $161.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.33 and its 200-day moving average is $165.60. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $205.95. The firm has a market cap of $172.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total value of $276,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,041.91. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,917 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $2,833,385.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,898.71. The trade was a 37.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,267,593. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 462,731 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $71,080,000 after acquiring an additional 38,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 11,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

