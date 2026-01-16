Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF $XSMO

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 486,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF makes up 5.0% of Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $35,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 27,061 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $539,000. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 204,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,092,000 after purchasing an additional 163,428 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $77.46 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $53.89 and a 1 year high of $77.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

