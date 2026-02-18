Aberdeen Group plc Has $27.45 Million Stake in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Aberdeen Group plc lessened its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,112 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc owned about 0.07% of Sysco worth $27,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in Sysco by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 30.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 96,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after buying an additional 22,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $89.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Sysco Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.56.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 2.17%.Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.69.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $232,454.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,915.32. The trade was a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 5,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $453,681.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,165. This represents a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

