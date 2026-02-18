Glenview Trust Co Acquires 2,298 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,773 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 185.7% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 213.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Quanta Services Stock Performance
NYSE PWR opened at $525.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $543.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on PWR
About Quanta Services
Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.
In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Quanta Services
- Energy Security Is Now National Security – Positioning Is Happening Now
- The “Bomb” in America’s Basement
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- How to collect $1,170 a month from silver
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.