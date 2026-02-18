ABN Amro Investment Solutions Buys Shares of 200,000 Haemonetics Corporation $HAE

ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. ABN Amro Investment Solutions owned 0.42% of Haemonetics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth $36,822,000. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 906,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,663,000 after purchasing an additional 435,660 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 157.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 450,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,390,000 after purchasing an additional 275,683 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Haemonetics by 18.7% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,655,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,586,000 after purchasing an additional 260,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 36.2% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 706,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 187,630 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $94.00 target price on Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of HAE stock opened at $58.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.40 and a 200 day moving average of $64.21. Haemonetics Corporation has a 1 year low of $47.31 and a 1 year high of $87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.28.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $338.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.90 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 13.31%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Haemonetics Corporation will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation is a global provider of blood management solutions that support the collection, processing and transfusion of blood and blood products. The company’s offerings are designed to enhance patient safety and operational efficiency for blood centers, hospitals and plasma collection facilities. Haemonetics serves healthcare providers worldwide by delivering integrated systems, software and consumables that address critical needs throughout the continuum of blood management.

The company’s product portfolio includes automated apheresis and plasma collection systems, surgical blood salvage and coagulation monitoring devices, and pathogen reduction technologies.

Featured Articles

