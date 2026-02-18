Metis Global Partners LLC Buys Shares of 14,394 Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,394 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Rocket Lab by 13.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,794 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 992,777 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,512,000 after acquiring an additional 306,713 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,009,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Rocket Lab during the second quarter worth $164,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

RKLB opened at $69.89 on Wednesday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.92 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.19 and its 200 day moving average is $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

RKLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rocket Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

In other Rocket Lab news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 1,365,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $103,107,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,359,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,647,384. The trade was a 50.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 100,000 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $7,295,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,169,487 shares in the company, valued at $85,314,076.65. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 4,306,150 shares of company stock valued at $271,865,732 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.

