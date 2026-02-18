Aberdeen Group plc Has $25.01 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Aberdeen Group plc lowered its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,942 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $25,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 92.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 70,175 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.21, for a total transaction of $19,944,436.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 93,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,573,350.79. This trade represents a 42.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $277.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.94, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.11 and a 52 week high of $321.47.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.81 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -474.17%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

Further Reading

