First National Bank of Omaha Invests $3.41 Million in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 71.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLLI. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $150.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Truist Financial set a $142.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.14.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $111.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.49. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.88 and a 1 year high of $141.74.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.81%.The company had revenue of $613.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.810-3.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 1,126 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $126,179.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,292. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

