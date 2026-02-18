Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires 24,843 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,843 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Down 4.4%

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.01. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.20 and a twelve month high of $71.15. The company has a market capitalization of $76.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.38.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.36%.Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 106.38%.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99,596 shares in the company, valued at $6,174,952. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e?commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

