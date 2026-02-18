Maridea Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Maridea Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.7% of Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $11,839,824,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $79,856,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502,976 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 20.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 20,194,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,374,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 38.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,851,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,480,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,304 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tesla Stock Down 1.6%
TSLA stock opened at $410.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 380.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.88. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. CICC Research increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.09.
Read Our Latest Analysis on TSLA
Tesla News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Rollout of xAI’s Grok assistant to European vehicles expands Tesla’s in?car AI feature set—could support user engagement and upsell opportunities. Tesla (TSLA) Stock Inches Higher as Grok AI Expands to European Markets
- Positive Sentiment: Elon Musk reaffirms Cybercab production starting in April (no pedals/steering) — a concrete step toward the robotaxi vision that underpins long?term upside for TSLA’s autonomy strategy. Musk Reaffirms Tesla ‘Cybercab Starts Production in April’
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts highlight AI and robotics as the primary growth drivers, supporting bullish long?term narratives and occasional buy ratings/price targets. Tesla’s (TSLA) Growth Outlook Hinges on AI, Not Just EV Sales
- Neutral Sentiment: Tesla ended the one?time FSD purchase option — this shifts more buyers to subscription or deferred revenue models; could stabilize recurring revenue but may reduce up?front cash flows. Tesla pulls the plug on one-time purchases of FSD
- Neutral Sentiment: Large ongoing investments (reported multi?billion commitments to autonomy/robotics and xAI) keep optionality high but raise near?term capital intensity and margin pressure. Tesla Makes Its Largest Investment Bet Yet in Its Own Vision
- Negative Sentiment: Reports of 14 robotaxi crashes in Austin and a separate FSD incident (car reportedly steered toward a lake) raise safety and regulatory concerns that could slow deployments and invite scrutiny. Is a Tesla Robotaxi Actually More Likely to Crash than a Human?
- Negative Sentiment: European regulatory probes into xAI/Grok create legal and deployment risk for Tesla’s in?car AI features in key markets. Tesla adding Grok AI chatbot to its cars in the UK, Europe amid regulatory probes
- Negative Sentiment: Labor tensions in Germany escalated as IG Metall filed a criminal complaint against a factory manager—another sign of strained relations that could disrupt European operations or invite political scrutiny. German union files defamation complaint against Tesla factory manager
About Tesla
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tesla
- Energy Security Is Now National Security – Positioning Is Happening Now
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- The “Bomb” in America’s Basement
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- How to collect $1,170 a month from silver
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.