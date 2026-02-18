Maridea Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Maridea Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.7% of Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $11,839,824,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $79,856,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502,976 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 20.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 20,194,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,374,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 38.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,851,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,480,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,304 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 1.6%

TSLA stock opened at $410.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 380.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.88. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. Tesla’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. CICC Research increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.09.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

