Short Interest in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Rises By 20.2%

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,455,702 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the January 15th total of 1,211,241 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,576 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 225,576 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Zumiez Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $442.23 million, a P/E ratio of 54.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.53. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $31.70.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $239.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.66 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.94%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Zumiez has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.070 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zumiez will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zumiez

In related news, Director Travis Smith sold 9,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $281,404.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,082.90. This represents a 22.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carmen Bauza sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $207,830.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,043.21. This trade represents a 40.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,113 shares of company stock worth $1,346,999. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zumiez

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at about $664,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter worth approximately $565,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Zumiez by 150.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,002 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 47,487 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zumiez by 29.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,932 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 175,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Zumiez by 422.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) is a specialty retailer offering apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods targeted at the action-sports lifestyle market. With a focus on skateboarding, snowboarding, BMX and streetwear, the company stocks a mix of leading third-party brands—such as Vans, Nike SB, DC Shoes and The North Face—alongside proprietary private-label merchandise. In addition to traditional fashion items, Zumiez stores carry hardware and equipment tailored to board sports, supporting both amateur and enthusiast consumers.

Originally founded in 1978 in Seattle, Washington, by Tom Campion, Gary Haakenson and Steve Brosvik, Zumiez opened its first branded retail location in 1988.

