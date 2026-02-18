Distil (LON:DIS) Stock Price Up 16.5% – Here’s What Happened

Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 16.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.12 and last traded at GBX 0.12. Approximately 4,778,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 8,176,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10.

Distil Stock Up 16.5%

The company has a market capitalization of £2.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.14.

About Distil

Distil Plc, together its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and sale of spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TRØVE Botanical Spirit, and Diva Vodka. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia. The company was formerly known as Blavod Wines and Spirits plc and changed its name to Distil Plc in April 2014.

