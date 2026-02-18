Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,573,243 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the January 15th total of 1,851,004 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,099 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,099 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Vicor Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $157.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.95 and a beta of 1.90. Vicor has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $177.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.33 and a 200 day moving average of $90.72.

Get Vicor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James F. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,250. The trade was a 85.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 4,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $428,911.51. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,109.74. The trade was a 18.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 128,306 shares of company stock worth $13,743,160 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Vicor in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,559,000. Colrain Capital LLC grew its stake in Vicor by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colrain Capital LLC now owns 254,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,940 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

VICR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vicor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $90.00 target price on Vicor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vicor

About Vicor

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.