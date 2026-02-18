Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Shares Down 10% – Here’s What Happened

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK – Get Free Report) dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.10 and last traded at GBX 8.10. Approximately 631,034 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,437,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.
Tekcapital Trading Up 1.2%
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.24. The company has a market capitalization of £19.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80.
Tekcapital Company Profile
Tekcapital is a holding company that creates value from investing in new, university-developed discoveries that can enhance people’s lives. Tekcapital also provides a range of technology transfer services to help organisations evaluate and commercialise new technologies.
