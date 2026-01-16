QuantumScape Corporation $QS Shares Purchased by Thames Capital Management LLC

Thames Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,227 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $8,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $321,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 456.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,759,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904,168 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 91.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 22.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QS shares. Hsbc Global Res raised QuantumScape to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $10.00 price objective on QuantumScape and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. HSBC downgraded QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.30 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of QS opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 2.60. QuantumScape Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 21.14, a quick ratio of 21.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In other QuantumScape news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 27,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $305,755.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 239,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,064.16. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $108,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,492,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,521,288.66. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,441,239 shares of company stock valued at $83,292,953. 5.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation is a development-stage company specializing in the research and commercialization of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company’s core technology replaces the traditional liquid electrolyte with a solid ceramic separator, aiming to deliver higher energy density, faster charging times and enhanced safety compared to conventional lithium-ion cells. QuantumScape’s product roadmap focuses on enabling electric vehicle manufacturers to extend driving range and reduce charging downtime, addressing key barriers to widespread EV adoption.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Jose, California, QuantumScape has attracted significant strategic investment and formed partnerships with leading automotive OEMs.

Featured Stories

