Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 774 and last traded at GBX 772.50, with a volume of 624809 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 766.50.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Balfour Beatty from GBX 650 to GBX 715 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 712.50.

The firm has a market cap of £3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 724.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 667.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85.

Balfour Beatty is a leading international infrastructure group. With 26,000 employees across the UK, US and Hong Kong, we’re leading the transformation of our industry to meet the challenges of the future.

Trusted by our customers to deliver sustainable solutions and strengthen communities, we finance, develop, build, maintain and operate the increasingly complex and critical infrastructure that supports national economies and deliver projects at the heart of local communities.

Collaborating with governments, our customers and partners, we deliver powerful new solutions, shape thinking, create skylines and inspire a new generation of talent to be the change-makers of tomorrow.

