Short Interest in World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) Drops By 14.4%

World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 236,980 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the January 15th total of 276,988 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,130 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WRLD shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

World Acceptance Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of WRLD opened at $134.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $665.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 25.01 and a current ratio of 25.01. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $104.99 and a fifty-two week high of $185.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.09.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $128.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.49 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other World Acceptance news, insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 8,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $1,319,693.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 33,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,360. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $149,210.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 54,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,277.95. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,946 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,253. 41.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Acceptance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 241.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 103.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 60.0% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the third quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: WRLD) is a consumer finance company headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. Founded in 1972, the company provides credit solutions to underserved customers who may have limited access to traditional banking services. Over the decades, World Acceptance has built a reputation for tailored lending that emphasizes responsible underwriting and personalized customer service.

The company’s core product offerings include short-term installment loans designed to meet the immediate financial needs of its clients.

