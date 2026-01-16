Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PHG. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PHG opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 150.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $30.30.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Kitching Partners LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 11,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG), commonly known as Philips, is a Dutch multinational company focused on health technology. Founded in Eindhoven in 1891, the company evolved from a diversified electronics manufacturer into a specialist in healthcare products, systems and services. Philips is legally registered in the Netherlands and operates globally, supplying equipment and solutions to hospitals, clinics, healthcare providers and consumers across Europe, the Americas and Asia.

Philips’ principal activities center on medical technologies and personal health.

