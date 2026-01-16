Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND Stock Holdings Lessened by Sheridan Capital Management LLC

Sheridan Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,968 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 5.9% of Sheridan Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sheridan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $11,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,971,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,764,000 after purchasing an additional 108,520 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,717,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,294,000 after buying an additional 32,728 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,082,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,763,000 after acquiring an additional 74,769 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 886,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,704,000 after acquiring an additional 55,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth $81,620,000.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $93.68 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $88.95 and a 12-month high of $94.56. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies. BOND was launched on Mar 1, 2012 and is managed by PIMCO.

