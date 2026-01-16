PGGM Investments Raises Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

PGGM Investments increased its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,099,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,174 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $36,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,599 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,021,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,087 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,843,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,870,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,809,000 after purchasing an additional 78,332 shares during the period. Finally, M&G PLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,416,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,994,000 after buying an additional 1,450,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, November 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $42.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Tetra Tech has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.550 EPS. Analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech’s multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company’s core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

