Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO Holdings Boosted by Marks Wealth LLC

Marks Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,081 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF accounts for 20.9% of Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Marks Wealth LLC owned about 0.51% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $67,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPMO. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 116,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after acquiring an additional 65,515 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $18,900,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 346.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 31,344 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.7%

SPMO opened at $119.72 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $124.56. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

