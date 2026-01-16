Marks Wealth LLC Invests $17.01 Million in Invesco KBW Bank ETF $KBWB

Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 217,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,007,000. Invesco KBW Bank ETF accounts for 5.3% of Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Marks Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 214.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance
Shares of KBWB opened at $86.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $88.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.98.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Profile
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
