Marks Wealth LLC Invests $540,000 in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Marks Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Gerber LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Gerber LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $546,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

VTV opened at $198.41 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $198.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.41. The company has a market cap of $163.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

