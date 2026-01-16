Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Stock Position Raised by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,034 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,515 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up 2.0% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $29,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,348,319,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,863,545,000 after buying an additional 19,967,705 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,905.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,350,479 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $426,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,551,519 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $17,685,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 105.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,459,829 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $506,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Large distribution boost from Kroger partnership expands grocery reach (adds ~2,700 Kroger stores to Uber, Uber Eats and Postmates), directly supporting delivery growth and revenue diversification. Kroger Launches Fast, Convenient Delivery on Uber Apps Nationwide
- Positive Sentiment: New and reaffirmed analyst support: BNP Paribas Exane started coverage with an “outperform” and $108 PT, and BTIG reaffirmed a Buy with $100 PT — these increase buy-side interest and signal upside from current levels. BNP Paribas Exane Begins Coverage on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)
- Positive Sentiment: Positive earnings momentum and delivery acceleration narratives are prompting “buy the dip” takes and valuation-focused coverage highlighting long-term growth potential in delivery and new tech adoption. Uber: Buy The Dip As Delivery Services Accelerate
- Positive Sentiment: International demand tailwinds — WeChat partnership is driving higher usage from Chinese tourists overseas, supporting cross-border growth and marketplace utilization. Uber’s WeChat tie-up pays off as demand from Chinese tourists rises overseas
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus and price-target dispersion: several outlets note a meaningful average upside (~31% per some coverage), which keeps investor attention but also highlights varied views across brokers. Wall Street Analysts Believe Uber (UBER) Could Rally 31.3%: Here’s is How to Trade
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor letters and hedge fund commentary label Uber a “battleground” — signals active ownership and potential for positioning but not an immediate directional catalyst. L1 Capital International Strategy: Uber (UBER) is a ‘Battleground’ Company
- Negative Sentiment: PR/ballot initiative controversy: an LA Times column accuses Uber’s proposed ballot measure of prioritizing company costs over consumer interests — reputational and regulatory risks that can pressure valuation. Hiltzik: Uber’s trying to snow voters with a supposedly pro-consumer ballot initiative. Don’t buy it
- Negative Sentiment: Driver-pay/legal headwinds: NYC alleges DoorDash and Uber cost drivers $550M in tips — ongoing regulatory and legal scrutiny could increase costs, settlements or operational constraints. DoorDash, Uber Drivers Stiffed on $550 Million in Tips, NYC Says
- Negative Sentiment: Some sell-side pressure: Cantor Fitzgerald trimmed its price target recently — a reminder that not all analysts are raising targets, which can temper upside near-term. This is What The Street Thinks About Uber Technologies (UBER)
Shares of UBER opened at $84.41 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.63 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.15. The firm has a market cap of $175.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on UBER. Barclays dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.18.
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.
Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.
