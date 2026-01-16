Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Stock Position Raised by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,034 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,515 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up 2.0% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $29,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,348,319,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,863,545,000 after buying an additional 19,967,705 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,905.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,350,479 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $426,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,551,519 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $17,685,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 105.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,459,829 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $506,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 175,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,096,992.28. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,355.30. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 14,875 shares of company stock worth $1,348,818 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $84.41 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.63 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.15. The firm has a market cap of $175.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UBER. Barclays dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.18.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

