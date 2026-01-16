OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 3,220 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd decreased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $646,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 159,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,138,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 140.5% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.6%

SOXX stock opened at $337.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $303.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.87. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $344.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.51.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $0.4363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index). The Index is an equity benchmark for the United States-listed semiconductor stocks. The Index includes companies primarily involved in the design, distribution, manufacture and sale of semiconductors.

