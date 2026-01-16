OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Makes New $826,000 Investment in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.5% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,460,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,409,000 after buying an additional 35,965 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its stake in Ventas by 1,019.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 133,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 121,170 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,568,000. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,788,000. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 58.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 333,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,053,000 after purchasing an additional 123,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $178,498.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,488 shares in the company, valued at $8,527,559.04. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 29,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $2,312,092.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 138,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,694,026.50. The trade was a 17.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 713,520 shares of company stock valued at $52,788,577 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on VTR. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ventas from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on VTR

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $76.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $81.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. Analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas, Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas’ business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.