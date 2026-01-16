OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 86,781 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd trimmed its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,781 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VICI. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 482.5% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 140,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 116,325 shares in the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 64,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VICI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 price objective on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, December 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.31.

Shares of VICI opened at $28.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average is $31.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.360-2.370 EPS. Research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

