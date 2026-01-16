OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Takes $1.19 Million Position in JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR $JOYY

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:JOYY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Separately, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JOYY in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JOYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of JOYY from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JOYY from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 price target on JOYY in a report on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

JOYY Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $37.53 and a one year high of $70.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.01.

JOYY Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from JOYY’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc (NASDAQ: JOYY) is a China-based technology company that develops and operates social media and live-streaming platforms. The company’s core business centers on real-time interactive video services and short-form social content, enabling users to create, share and monetize live and recorded audio-visual content. JOYY’s platforms are designed to connect creators and viewers through features such as live chat, virtual gifting and subscription-based interactions.

Products and services provided by JOYY include consumer-facing mobile and web applications that support live entertainment, social networking and short-form video consumption.

