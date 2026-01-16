PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PAR Technology from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 6,500 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $230,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 71,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,719.93. The trade was a 8.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp bought 146,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.51 per share, for a total transaction of $5,359,266.39. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,564,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,145,444.52. The trade was a 4.29% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 196,035 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,730. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,274,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in PAR Technology by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in PAR Technology by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 89.0% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 115,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 54,262 shares during the period.

PAR opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average of $45.24. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $77.30.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 19.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $119.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Corp is a provider of enterprise software and hardware solutions for the hospitality, foodservice and retail industries. The company’s platforms are designed to streamline front- and back-of-house operations, covering point-of-sale (POS) systems, kitchen display and dispatch, inventory and labor management, and reporting tools. PAR’s integrated approach enables operators of full-service restaurants, quick-service chains, bars, hotels, casinos and retail outlets to centralize data and automate workflows across multiple sites.

Key offerings include PAR Brink, a cloud-native POS application that supports touchscreen, mobile and tablet devices; PAR Cloud Services, which delivers software updates, reporting and analytics through a subscription model; and hardware solutions such as payment terminals, handheld devices and self-service kiosks.

