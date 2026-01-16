Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric Yuan Sells 47,369 Shares

Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Yuan sold 47,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $3,962,416.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zoom Communications Stock Down 1.5%

ZM opened at $81.52 on Friday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $91.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-5.970 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.490 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Zoom Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoom Communications during the second quarter worth $539,998,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Communications by 23.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,477,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,253 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,769,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,333 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $86,709,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,937,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,852,000 after purchasing an additional 986,164 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom’s product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

