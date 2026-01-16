Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives $136.90 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

ADUS opened at $109.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $88.96 and a 12-month high of $136.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.30.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $362.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.48 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $2,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,696. This represents a 31.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,316 shares of company stock worth $2,215,998. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the third quarter worth about $41,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients’ independence and quality of life.

The company’s core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

