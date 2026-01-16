Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,834 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 833.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,894,000 after buying an additional 26,866 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 767,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,536,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,893,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BURL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $331.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $346.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.94.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

BURL opened at $306.62 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.92 and a 1 year high of $315.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $280.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.69.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Burlington Stores has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.500-4.70 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 9.690-9.890 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $115,007.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 63,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,498,374.48. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company’s merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington’s merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

