SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 2,547 Dillard’s, Inc. $DDS

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 756.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 70,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,554,000 after purchasing an additional 62,608 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 75.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,687,000 after buying an additional 28,468 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,238,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,919,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,029,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on DDS shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $184.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $411.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $511.33.
Dillard’s Price Performance
Dillard’s stock opened at $666.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $650.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $579.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.20. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $282.24 and a 12-month high of $741.97.
Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $8.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Dillard’s Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.26%.
Dillard’s Company Profile
Dillard’s, Inc (NYSE:DDS), headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, is a U.S.-based department store chain founded by William T. Dillard in 1938. Over more than eight decades of operation, the company has grown from a single store in Nashville, Arkansas, to a prominent retailer with a national footprint. Dillard’s equity is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DDS.
The company operates approximately 280 departmental stores across 29 states, offering a broad assortment of merchandise that includes men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home furnishings.
