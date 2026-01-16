Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,344 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $26,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,687,388 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,141,473,000 after purchasing an additional 26,843 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $957,425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874,796 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $940,578,000 after acquiring an additional 70,475 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,990,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $484,787,000 after purchasing an additional 28,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,845,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $449,364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $283.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $284.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $274.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director W Benjamin Moreland acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,041,100.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,216.32. The trade was a 102.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $202.52 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.20 and a 1-year high of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.59.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $2.00. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.93 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 12.37%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company’s core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long?term and short?term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere’s principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

