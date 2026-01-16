Nordea Investment Management AB Has $13.46 Million Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand Inc $HI

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 503,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,852 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $13,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 74.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 29.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 622.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Hillenbrand by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 37.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hillenbrand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Hillenbrand Stock Down 0.0%

HI opened at $31.83 on Friday. Hillenbrand Inc has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $652.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.25 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 149.18%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc, headquartered in Batesville, Indiana, is a global industrial company specializing in engineered equipment and process solutions. Through its Coperion division, Hillenbrand designs and manufactures compounding and extrusion systems, polymer and food processing equipment, bulk material handling technologies and associated automation. These offerings support a variety of end markets, including plastics, chemicals, food, pharmaceutical and minerals, helping customers optimize production efficiency and product quality.

Tracing its roots to the Batesville Casket Company founded in 1906, the organization evolved through strategic acquisitions and expanded its focus on process technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.